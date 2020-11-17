LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County supervisors will reduce their per diem by $10 per meeting next year. The reduction will reduce payment to $80 per meeting for each supervisor.
The savings is estimated at about $9,000 per year. The cut will be in effect for one year.
Nonrepresented county employees will receive a 1% pay increase on Jan. 1 and another 1% pay increase on July 4, but they also will see a 3% increase in health insurance premiums next year.
The $50.3 million 2021 county budget includes no new county positions.
Among the revenue sources that supervisors used to get a balanced budget were $440,000 from the county Highway Department’s undesignated fund, $100,000 from the farm fund from Orchard Manor and $524,000 in surplus funds from all county government departments.
The county was limited on its local tax levy increase by a 0.82% increase in net new construction, compared to a 1.47% increase in net new construction for the 2020 tax levy.