The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • A burglary to a vehicle resulting in $200 in criminal damage and the theft of items worth $325 was reported at 1:18 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Miracle League Drive.
  • The theft of a vehicle worth $12,000 was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Queen Street.