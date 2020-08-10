Boy Scouts of America Northeast Iowa Council will hold a modified version of its annual Scouting for Food drive to benefit Dubuque-area food pantries on Saturday, Aug. 15.
The drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with donation drive-thru locations at Dubuque Hy-Vee Food Stores, 2395 Northwest Arterial, 3500 Dodge St., and 400 S. Locust St., according to a social media post.
Top needs include jelly, soup, applesauce, coffee, pancake mix and syrup, tuna and canned meat, stuffing mix, Hamburger Helper, pasta and sauce, macaroni and cheese, potato mixes, shampoo and body wash, toothpaste, liquid hand soap and cash.