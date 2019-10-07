Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from around the tri-state area. This week, we highlight developments in Dubuque and Kieler, Wis.
A subtle brand change — taking effect today — marks the culmination of a broader transformation at a longtime Dubuque business.
FloorShow was founded in 1985. Today the company will officially start doing business under the name Home+FloorShow.
President Dick Gregory said the “brand tweak” came on the heels of a two-year process, during which the company evaluated everything from its marketing strategies to its moniker.
“We recognized we have a lot of brand loyalty with FloorShow,” he said. “There are people who grew up with the store and have familiarity with our products and services. But as new generations came along, we questioned if our brand truly gave them an idea of all the products and services we have.”
In addition to flooring, the company’s products include furniture and mattresses, window treatments, countertops and kitchen and bath products.
The new branding marks the latest in a series of changes for Home+FloorShow.
Over the past year, the business has unveiled new furniture, dining and bedding galleries; enhanced its display of contemporary Flexsteel furniture; rolled out a new cabinet display; completed a new flooring center; and opened new customer service spaces. In the weeks ahead, new signage on and outside of the building will reflect the recent branding change.
“We’re extremely excited not only about our new brand, but the many changes made within our store in the last year,” Gregory said.
He said the changes reflect the company’s desire to be “nimble.”
FloorShow first opened its doors in downtown Dubuque and moved to the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Northwest Arterial one decade later.
The business has been at ts current location, 1475 Associates Drive, since 1999.
The company employs 50 people and works with another 50 subcontractors.
Noting that the company has experienced “steady growth” over its years in business, Gregory said he would not be surprised to see employment numbers increase in the future.
Home+FloorShow is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It can be reached at 563-557-9952.
BUSINESS MOVES
A southwest Wisconsin business focused on sports and fashion has moved to a new location in Kieler.
The608 relocated to 3720 Grant County HHH in the final week of September, according to owner Corey Kaiser. He said the move puts the store closer to other amenities.
“Kieler obviously isn’t the biggest town in the world,” Kaiser said. “It is nice to be on the main drag here, surrounded by the taverns and restaurants. We’re getting more foot traffic and we feel like we’re a bigger part of the community.”
Kaiser founded The608 last year. Company headquarters initially were located at 3604 Grant County H.
The business borrows its moniker from the telephone area code in southwest Wisconsin and its products also are geared toward local interests.
The store features a wide range of apparel and Wisconsin-themed merchandise.
It also boasts product lines developed in partnership with Alex Erickson and Joe Schobert, both of whom played college football at the University of Wisconsin and now play in the National Football League.
In addition to selling apparel, the company frequently releases a sports-themed podcast dubbed “The608 Show.”
The608 is open from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. It is closed Monday. Customers can learn more by visiting thesixzeroeight.com.
BAR OPENS
Two area brothers have opened a new bar and restaurant in Key West.
Burkey’s Bar & Grill opened its doors at 10638 Key West Drive in late September, according to co-owner Jason Burkart. The new offering occupies a building that previously housed similar establishments, including Riggs Bar and Grill and Budde’s Bar and Grill.
This time around, patrons will notice a new look.
“We totally remodeled it,” Jason said. “We rewired the electricity, redid the flooring, completely remodeled the bathrooms and built a new bar. The only thing that’s the same is the big Budweiser sign.”
Burkart co-owns the business with his brother, Josh. The opening of Burkey’s is just the latest development within the building.
The siblings already operate a flooring business — Burkart Flooring — in the lower level of the structure. They also have renovated two apartments on the upper level.
Jason said customers have responded well to the menu. The roasted chicken, pulled-pork sandwich and brisket sandwich have emerged as early favorites.
The bar area currently occupies only a portion of the main level, Jason explained. He is considering turning the remainder of that floor into a dining room to provide additional seating for guests.
Burkey’s Bar & Grill employs 10 workers. It is open from 3 p.m. until midnight Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 8 a.m. until midnight Saturday and Sunday. It is closed on Tuesdays.