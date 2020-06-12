A bill introduced in the Wisconsin Legislature would require that law enforcement adopt measures to reduce the use of force, but southwest Wisconsin officials say such requirements are unnecessary as they already are included in departments’ existing policies.
“There are always things that could be tweaked, but do we need some major reforms?” asked Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman. “I don’t think so.”
Calls for change come in the wake of nationwide demonstrations over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white police officer pushed his knee into the handcuffed Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, continuing to do so after Floyd pleaded for air and stopped moving.
“I think you would find the vast majority of law enforcement across the country don’t agree with what happened,” Dreckman said.
The bill, introduced by Democratic lawmakers in March, was promoted by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers after Floyd’s death but has not received support from Republicans. No action was taken when the Legislature met earlier this year.
The proposal would require law enforcement agencies to include in their use-of-force policies principles that state the primary duty of law enforcement is to preserve the life of all people, that deadly force is to be used as a measure of last resort and that officers should employ tactics to reduce the necessity of its use.
Additionally, the bill requires officers to stop or prevent unreasonable use of force by their colleagues and would prohibit departments from disciplining officers who report use-of-force violations.
Law enforcement professionals say the bill’s components already are included in department protocols. Many agencies contract with Lexipol, a Texas company that drafts model policies.
Darlington Police Chief Jason King said the use of force in his small community is rare, which stems from low crime.
“In our monthly department meeting, all of our officers sat down with the policy manual and we dissected the George Floyd case step by step … and how it would have been handled in Darlington,” he said. “The outcome would have been completely different based upon our assessment and review of the case.”
The differences in rural and urban policing also must be recognized, King said. At its heart, policing in a small town is community-oriented.
“We know just about everybody in town and about their families,” he said. “That generates empathy.”
The Wisconsin Chiefs of Police, Badger State Sheriff’s and Wisconsin Deputy Sheriff’s associations have stated that the use-of-force tactics under the national spotlight are not applicable to Wisconsin, noting that during an officer’s 720-hour training at the police academy, students receive instruction in cultural competence, ethics and racial sensitivity training.
In 2014, Wisconsin also became the first state to enact a law requiring outside investigations into officer- involved deaths.
The bill resembles a nearly identical proposal introduced by Democrats in 2017 that did not advance out of committee.
State Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, said he doubts this year’s proposal will see serious consideration by lawmakers before the next legislative session.
“It may be that the legislation isn’t necessary,” he said. “I recognize the challenges that law enforcement is going through right now. … Ninety- five percent of these people are good and honest people.”
Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, did not respond to requests for comment.
King said reducing the need for use of force also requires community reform.
“Communities have to get to the bottom of what’s causing crime,” he said. “I really think reform needs to be focused on poverty (and) education.”