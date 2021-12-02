FARLEY, Iowa — Residents in and around Farley have voiced their opinions on where they would like to see a future library and post office location.
Community members gathered Tuesday night at Farley Memorial Hall to take part in the last of a series of public input meetings, which were meant to gather input and plan for new amenities in the downtown area. The meetings were held through an agreement between the City of Farley and FEH Design.
Those at the Tuesday meeting voted on their top choices of potential site options for both a new post office and Farley branch of the Dubuque County Library District.
“The outcome of your voting is going to come back to the library board and the city as your recommendation about what you think is the most appropriate option,” said Kevin Eipperle, FEH Design vice president and architect.
He noted that some property owners have been contacted at potential sites, but no firm plans have been made on any sites.
The previous location closed July 31 at the Drexler Middle School building after the Western Dubuque Community School Board rescinded the agreement for the library to operate there.
Two top choices emerged as potential library sites. The top site option for the library was a site located on the lumber yard space along First Street North, between the railroad tracks and Dirty Ernie’s bar.
FEH Design also gave an overall cost estimate for that site of about $3.25 million, should the project go to bid in 2023.
Janet Hingtgen, of Farley, voted for the lumber yard site.
“I think we need a new library badly,” she said. “I think (the lumber yard site) is the most economically feasible, and it’s right along Main Street.”
The second library site selected was one at the corner of Second Avenue Northeast and Second Street Northeast, next to the former Loomis Hotel building at 111 First St. N. The total cost estimate for that site is about $2.9 million.
Only one top site emerged as a site option for a new post office: a space on First Street North that would be one block south of the current post office at 108 First St. N. The overall cost estimate at that site, which would include commercial space and apartments, was about $5.35 million.
Bobbi Jo Duneman, architect for FEH Design, said that a community survey would be going out soon to gather even more opinions on potential library and downtown amenity sites. Then, potential plans will go to the city council.
Dubuque County Library District Director Amanda Vazquez said that she was pleased to see so much community engagement in picking a new library site over the past few weeks.
“We were impressed with all the drawings FEH Design made, since it can be hard to visualize it,” she said. “I’m happy that a couple of designs rose to the top.”
All site drawings on potential downtown plans can be found at https://bit.ly/3db7BYw.