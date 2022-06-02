Candidates for federal offices representing eastern Iowa brought in and spent millions in recent months ahead of the primary elections, according to campaign finance reports.
Campaigns recently had to report financial activity for the period from April 1 to May 18. The primary elections will be held on Tuesday, June 7.
During that month and a half, campaigns raised substantial sums, especially in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley.
Retired U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Michael Franken received $1.04 million in contributions in the period, the second since he took the fundraising lead in the race in the first quarter of the year. He also dwarfed other candidates for Iowa’s Senate seat in terms of spending, with nearly $1.8 million in expenditures. He ended the period with $253,419 cash on hand.
Franken’s campaign boasted raising twice as much as Grassley in the period.
“I’m proud that our campaign has raised what it takes to win this primary and to beat Charles Grassley — and I’m proud that we did it without one dime of corporate PAC money,” Franken said in a release. “The momentum our team has experienced on the ground is energizing and contagious, and Iowans have made it clear — they’re ready for new leadership in the U.S. Senate – and together, we will win.”
Former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer received $658,226 in the period and spent $878,796. She ended the period with $559,467, giving her the most cash on hand of the Democrats in the race. Her campaign did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Rural physician Dr. Glenn Hurst received $29,332 in the period, spent $41,951 and ended with $33,254 cash on hand. His campaign also did not respond to a request for comment.
Grassley raised $473,054 in the period and spent $752,339. Having served seven terms in the Senate, he had $4.3 million cash on hand at the end of the period, which his campaign touted in a release.
“The campaign cash on hand for Senator Grassley’s opponents pales in comparison to the Democratic front-runner two years ago,” said Grassley Works Communications Director Michaela Sundermann in the release. “That goes to show that no one believes these candidates have a snowball’s chance to flip Iowa’s seat in November.”
Grassley’s Republican primary challenger, Iowa Sen. Jim Carlin, of Sioux City, received $127,934, spent $123,506 and ended with $9,789 cash on hand. His campaign did not respond to a request for comment.
Due to redistricting, Iowa’s 1st Congressional District will encompass Jackson, Jones and 18 other counties, all but two of which are in Republican U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks’ current 2nd Congressional District. During the reporting period, she received $260,394, spent $143,773 and ended with $2.2 million cash on hand.
Democrat Iowa Rep. Christina Bohannan, of Iowa City, is uncontested in her primary to face Miller-Meeks in the general election. Bohannan received $218,134, spent $107,164 and ended with $933,159 cash on hand.
The new 2nd Congressional District encompasses Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and 19 other counties — most of which are in Republican U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson’s current 1st Congressional District. Running for reelection, Hinson is uncontested in her primary. She received $386,451, spent $613,578 and ended the period with $1.55 million cash on hand.
Democrat Iowa Sen. Liz Mathis, of Hiawatha, also does not have a primary opponent, setting up a showdown with Hinson in the general election. Mathis received $269,578, spent $216,165 and ended with $1.4 million cash on hand.
