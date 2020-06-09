CASCADE, Iowa – Cascade officials are considering purchasing software that enables the city to pay the majority of its bills electronically.
City Council members agreed to purchase a $360 annual software module to pay municipal bills electronically provided that 50% of vendors are willing to switch to electronic payments.
City Administrator Deanna McCusker said city staff writes 150 to 175 checks per month and purchases checks twice per year.
“Basically, it will cut down on the number of checks we have to cut and the time it takes to sign all of the checks,” she said.