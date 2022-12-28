Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Authorities said a vehicle slid into a Dubuque garage Monday, striking a parked vehicle.
Rodrigo Marin, 24, of Dubuque, was traveling east on Montcrest Street at 6:08 p.m. when his vehicle began to slide on the icy, downhill roadway, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Marin’s vehicle slid into a garage at 2464 Hempstead St., where it struck a parked car.
The garage received approximately $7,000 worth of damage and the parked car $1,500 worth of damage. Marin’s vehicle received $3,000 worth of damage.
Police said Marin was not cited due to the weather conditions.
