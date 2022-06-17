The Telegraph Herald examined the degrees of superstitious belief among local residents 25 years ago.
Residents were encouraged to walk under a ladder on Friday the 13th, and they discussed black cats, lucky apparel and other items in a story published in the June 14, 1997, edition.
FEW TAKE OFFER TO TEMPT FATE
“Feeling lucky?”
That’s what unsuspecting downtown office workers on their lunch hour were asked Friday the 13th.
“Sure,” said a few, who then risked double jeopardy by walking under a ladder erected by the Telegraph Herald in Town Clock Plaza.
Joan Steve strolled under the ladder to a chorus of “The sky is falling” from a nearby picnic table.
She yelled back, “My luck can’t get any worse.”
Although many people claimed not to be superstitious, they declined to tempt fate so brazenly.
Like Wendi Anderson: “I’ve had a good day, and I’m pregnant. No, thank you.”
Others said they had decided to proceed with caution.
“I turned the calendar and said, ‘Oh, my God,’ and knew I should have stayed in bed,” said Sandy Arensdorf.
She and two other Trilog Inc. co-workers said they weren’t superstitious. But, come to think of it, their office computers had crashed first thing that morning.
Linda Lucy, who manages the Dubuque office for U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, said she always watches out for Friday the 13h.
“I got the mumps on that day when I was 20,” Lucy said, “so I think you tend to remember when bad things happen.”
That’s not to say she isn’t more than just a little superstitious, anyway.
“If I have to go back into the house, I count to 10,” Lucy admitted. “When a black cat crosses my path, I make the sign of the cross.”
Some people claimed Friday the 13th brings them good luck.
“I seem to have better sales on Friday the 13th,” said Advanced Data-Comm Inc. saleswoman Chris Sullivan. “I figure life’s too short to be superstitious.”
Dubuque County Deputy Sheriff Ken Neuhaus said he considers Friday the 13th to be lucky for him. After all, his wife, Mary, was born on that day.
Not fearful of attracting misfortune, Neuhaus didn’t hesitate to walk under the ladder.
“I’ve been married for 44 years, and that’s good luck,” Neuhaus said.
Don Warren, on a lunchtime break from his job at American Trust and Savings Bank, quickly agreed to stroll under the ladder to demonstrate his disregard for superstition.
Was he aware that it was Friday the 13th?
“Sure,” Warren said. “It’s my 1-year-old son’s birthday.”
Donna Besler, of Trilog, said she and her son would likely feel doomed on game day if he didn’t have his “lucky” T-shirt.
Sharon Sweeney, of Trilog, said her family has a specific practice when planting a garden. She didn’t know whether it was meant to bring good luck or just ensure a good harvest.
“Every Lent, we’d have the potatoes sprouting in a bucket, ready for planting on Good Friday,” she said.
