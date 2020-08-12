A Dubuque woman faces animal neglect charges after authorities reported rescuing three dogs and finding another dead inside an apartment.
Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for Danielle N.C. Scott, 26, of 509 1/2 Arlington St. The warrants charge three counts of animal neglect and one count of animal neglect resulting in death or serious injury.
The City of Dubuque also is asking a court to determine what to do with the rescued animals and any offspring they might be carrying or have birthed since their rescue. Two of the dogs appeared to be pregnant, according to court documents.
Dubuque police and animal control officers responded to an apartment being rented by Scott on June 5 after receiving reports of animals not being properly cared for. A maintenance worker for the rental property posted a 24-hour notice of entry for maintenance after multiple attempts were made to contact Scott, according to court records.
The next day, with permission of the landlords, the maintenance worker and an animal control officer entered the apartment, which reeked of animal urine.
Upon entering, they discovered a garbage bag containing a dead English bulldog mix, according to court records. They also discovered three English bulldog mixes in poor condition in crates and kennels caked with feces and with inadequate food and water.
The temperature inside the apartment was 81 degrees — too hot for bulldogs, which are more sensitive to heat than other breeds, according to an assessment from a veterinarian. There also was no ventilation inside the apartment, and ammonia levels from animal urine reached those consistent with an ammonia chemical spill, according to court records of readings taken by the Dubuque Fire Department.
“The conditions described were deplorable and absolutely not in the pets’ best interest,” according to veterinarian Mary Wagner, who assessed the health of the dogs. “The fact that they had a deceased body in the same room as the other dogs is appalling.”
While not able to comment on the cause of death, Wagner wrote “having the body deteriorate in the same room puts the other dogs at risk for further distress or illness.”
The animal control officer described being able to see “every rib and spine bone” on one of the dogs, indicating it was severely malnourished.
The dogs were taken to Dubuque Regional Humane Society for care and treatment.
The City of Dubuque has petitioned the Iowa District Court for Dubuque County to hold a hearing to determine the fate of the dogs.
“Although Dog 4 is sadly deceased, Dogs 1, 2 and 3 are friendly and exhibit good dispositions,” Assistant City Attorney Maureen Quann wrote the court in requesting a hearing. “With proper care and treatment, it may be possible to rehome these dogs in loving environments with owners capable of providing safe and proper care.”