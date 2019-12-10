The Dubuque County Hospital Board of Trustees is finalizing a plan to overhaul Sunnycrest Manor’s interior as part of a $4 million project that includes remodeling 44 rooms.
Board members say the county-owned, long-term-care facility has needed renovations for 10 years and that they have pushed for it nearly as long. The board owns and maintains the 77-bed facility, while Dubuque County oversees operations.
“1969 was the last time it was remodeled,” Board Treasurer Mike Muir said.
In 2016, the board pushed a plan to add a new, 32-bed building. But Sunnycrest Administrator Cris Kirsch said the county supervisors nixed the idea, so board members moved on to the rest of their plan — this remodeling project.
The project is being driven by necessity, according to board Chairwoman Sheila Frank.
“Just the living space for our residents and making it comfortable and updated for them is not the main thrust of this,” she said. “It’s being driven by mechanical, electrical and plumbing because our systems are desperately in need of updating and making them so they’d be compatible with any future renovations.”
Kirsch said, “You might as well make it as comfortable as you can for the residents, while you’re in there.”
The board has about $3 million in reserves that could be put toward the work.
The board collects about $1.2 million per year via tax revenue. Frank said the board usually spends half and saves half.
“We receive half and put it toward a major capital project, then we keep half in case of emergency,” Frank said.
She explained that this is often how the board tackles big projects. For instance, the board squirreled money away for the redevelopment of the road leading up to the facility from Roosevelt Street, a project completed more than five years ago.
“From that point on, we’ve been saving our pennies for this one,” she said.
Staff for contractor FEH Design spent a full day at Sunnycrest recently.
“They got input from all of the staff about the comfort of the residents,” Frank said.
FEH also identified a need to replace interior stairwells at Sunnycrest, according to FEH architect and Vice President Kevin Eipperle.
“The three internal stairwells in the building, we’re closing those and recapturing that space because the two on the ends are not compliant — not even close,” he told the board Monday.
New stairwells will be constructed on each end of the building.
The project is being designed to be completed in phases.
Crews will work on eight rooms — four on the second floor and four directly above those on the third — at a time. Four temporary rooms will be built to house residents while existing rooms are being renovated.
While that approach minimizes the disruption to residents and staff, it also increases the cost of the project.
“Doing this in six phases increases costs, which increases contingencies and fees to the architects,” Kirsch said.
Eipperle said his team will have an even more detailed and accurate cost projection in January.