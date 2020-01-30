MANCHESTER, Iowa — Police said a Manchester woman is scheduled for a court hearing next week after she assaulted her husband with a vodka bottle and threatened him with a knife.
Felita D. Malone, 46, is charged in Iowa District Court of Delaware County with domestic assault while displaying or using a weapon, going armed with intent and violation of a protective order. Her next court hearing is set for Monday, Feb. 3. Documents state that Manchester police responded to Malone’s residence at about 5 p.m. Jan. 23. Police determined that Felita Malone struck Sanders D. Malone, 54, in the face with a vodka bottle, causing a cut above his left eye.
She then went to the kitchen, grabbed a knife and started toward her husband, who fled the residence with another person, according to court documents. Police reported that when they arrived, Felita Malone tried to leave through the back door and that she had a knife in her possession.