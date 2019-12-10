Dubuque Community Schools leaders on Monday welcomed one new school board member and celebrated the legacy of a departing one.
Newcomer Kate Parks took her seat on the school board during the group’s annual organizational meeting. Mike Donohue, Tami Ryan and Lisa Wittman also took their oaths of office for their next four-year terms on the seven-person board.
Parks said afterward that she is excited and anxious to get started on the board and is “ready to learn a lot.”
She also said she will look at how she can support officials’ efforts to enhance equity in the district and to address staffing shortages. She also intends to talk to community members about what they would like to see from the school board.
“Those are the kinds of things that are on my radar,” she said.
Monday also marked the last board meeting for Tom Barton, who ended his time on the board after serving four terms.
Current and former board members paid tribute to the authenticity, passion and advocacy that they said Barton brought to the district over the years.
Donohue cited Barton’s work in the hiring of Superintendent Stan Rheingans as an example of his passion for the district.
“That focus on process and Tom’s passion for kids will be a hallmark and a legacy of his board,” Donohue said.
In his departing remarks, Barton highlighted some of the board accomplishments of which he is proud, such as the relationship the board has with its teachers, the district’s strategic and facilities plans and the confidence that community members have in the district.
“I’ve been a part of a lot of school board teams, and this group right here is about as good as it gets,” Barton said.
Also on Monday, board members approved the appointment of Mimi Holesinger as the district’s next director of behavior and learning supports.
Holesinger, currently a school connection liaison at Audubon Elementary School, will oversee the district’s development of behavior and school culture projects in her new role, according to a press release from the district. She fills a position previously held by Mae Hingtgen, who left the position to take a job as CEO of Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region.
Holesinger has been at Audubon since 2017 and has prior experience as an education clinical supervisor and early childhood clinical supervisor in college settings and as an administrator and teacher at middle and high schools.
“I’m really excited about the opportunities the district has offered my kids, (and I’m) excited to be part of that moving forward,” she said.
Board members also re-elected Tami Ryan to continue serving as the board’s president and Jim Prochaska to continue in his role as the board’s vice president.