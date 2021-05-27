PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Platteville Common Council member has announced her immediate resignation from office, and city leaders now seek applications to fill her seat.
Robin Cline, who holds an at-large seat, cited health and familial obligations as factors in her decision, which she made public at this week’s council meeting.
“This honor and opportunity to be an alderperson in this beautiful community is one that I will always be grateful for,” she said, reading from a prepared statement. “I wish I could remain on at this time. However, I simply need to let this go to take care of other obligations, my own health, to be more present for family and to serve my community in other ways.”
Cline joined the council by appointment in 2018, filling a vacancy left after Katherine Westaby resigned her seat.
In 2019, Cline ran for reelection unopposed and retained her at-large council seat. Her term would have ended in April 2022.
Council members offered words of encouragement to Cline at their meeting this week.
“I know many, many people in the community have benefited from your activity,” Council Member Eileen Nickels said. “I would rather Robin could stay, but I certainly appreciate that at some point, you reach a point where just you can’t do it all anymore.”
The city will fill the remainder of the term by appointment.
To apply, interested residents age 18 and older should submit a one-page letter of interest to cityclerk@platteville.org by July 2. It must include:
- The resident’s qualifications for serving on council.
- What he or she likes about
- Platteville.
- The area or improvements he or she would focus on if appointed.
- The characteristics he or she believes are important to be an effective member of the council.
Applicants will appear before the council for an interview July 13. Common Council members are expected to make an appointment on July 27.
“I look forward to helping whoever fills my spot,” Cline said.