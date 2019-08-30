Question: One of the trails on the Bee Branch Creek Greenway in Dubuque has been closed for about a month. Why is that?
Answer: Frequent rainfall and flow issues have led to extended closures of the lower trail along the greenway, which runs from East 24th Street to Garfield Avenue, according to city staff.
When rainfall causes the water in the creek to rise above the trail, it can leave behind sediment on the sidewalk, said city civil engineer Deron Muehring.
“That can be slick, and if you’re biking or walking, just walking on mud can be slippery, so it’s a safety issue,” he said.
When that happens, city staff close the trail until they can come and clean up.
There is a second trail along the Bee Branch at a higher elevation, so it is not critical to have both open, Muehring said. Staff might wait to clean up the sidewalk if another rainstorm is in the forecast that would cause the trail to be closed again.
Also impacting water levels is that the culverts below the railroad tracks at Garfield Avenue are higher than the upper Bee Branch, Muehring said. The city uses a pump to push water through the culverts and into the lower Bee Branch when the water level is too low to flow through on its own.
Once a project to install new culverts is completed, the upper Bee Branch will have the same elevation as the culverts. That change, combined with a new pump station, will allow water to flow more quickly through the upper Bee Branch and decrease how often the trail needs to be closed, Muehring said.
“It will not fill up as high or as frequently as it does today once we are done with this project,” he said.
The culvert project is expected to be completed in 2021.
Question: How do City of Dubuque officials decide when to hire a consultant for a project rather than relying on city staff?
Answer: Factors such as the level of expertise required and available city staff capacity factor into decisions to hire a consultant, according to city spokesman Randy Gehl.
In some cases, city projects require expertise in specialized disciplines or require specialists to have certain certifications or licenses, Gehl wrote in an email.
“It would not make fiscal sense to have city employees on staff with these qualifications, so consultants and other specialists are occasionally hired to assist with or manage projects and initiatives that require that level of expertise,” he wrote.
Staff might outsource other projects based on the project timeline or because they do not have enough city staff to work on all projects they are undertaking.
Gehl wrote that outsourcing design work allows city staff to use subject matter experts to improve project quality. A technical expert on city staff will usually serve as the project manager when the city outsources a project.