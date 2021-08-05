Two men recently pleaded guilty to charges for a knifepoint robbery in Dubuque.
Cameron M. Gallaher, 19, of Dubuque, pleaded guilty in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree robbery and going armed with intent. He also pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and third-degree criminal mischief in relation to other incidents.
Gallaher’s plea deal calls for the dismissal of charges of first-degree robbery, assault while participating in a felony and assault with a dangerous weapon.
According to court documents, the state recommends that Gallaher be sentenced to a maximum of 11 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.
Meanwhile, Jaden A. Johnson, 18, of Savanna, Ill., pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and assault while participating in a felony. He initially was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, assault while participating in a felony and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
His plea agreement calls for one year at a residential facility and two to five years of probation.
Court documents state that Gallaher and Johnson robbed Zachary A. Tittle, 27, at Tittle’s Dubuque residence on Feb. 27.
Gallaher knocked on the door and displayed a small knife, documents state. He pulled Tittle out of the apartment and onto the ground. Johnson then held Tittle down while Gallaher punched Tittle in the face.
Gallaher then entered the apartment and stole a blanket and other items before he and Johnson fled the scene on foot, documents state.
Gallaher’s sentencing hearing is set for Sept. 27. A sentencing hearing has not been set yet for Johnson.