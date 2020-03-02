GALENA, Ill. — Nine bobcats were killed in Jo Daviess County during the recently concluded hunting and trapping season, a state agency reported.
One of the bobcats were shot and six were trapped, figures from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources show. Two others were hit by vehicles on roadways and "salvaged."
The total represented a decrease from the 11 bobcats killed during the previous winter season.
The hunting season for the animals ran from Nov. 10 to Feb. 15. Statewide, 1,000 permits were issued to hunters and trappers, and 335 bobcats were killed -- 306 by hunters and trappers, and 29 by vehicles on roadways.
It marked the fourth hunting season for bobcats after the animals were off limits to hunters and trappers for years. During the first three years, the totals were 141, 318 and 343, respectively.