The City of Dubuque is using some of the funding it’s receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act to do asphalt overlays on 10 miles of streets this year.
That’s double what was originally planned.
The work “improves rideability, surface structure and longevity of the asphalt streets without being assessed back to homeowners or businesses benefiting the most from the overlay,” an announcement states. “ADA-accessible ramps will also be reconstructed as part of the project.”
The planned streets to receive overlays this year are:
- West Third Street, from Bluff to Locust streets
- East Fifth Street, from Central Avenue to White Street
- East Sixth Street, from Central Avenue to Jackson Street
- East Eighth Street, from Central Avenue to White Street
- Baldwin Drive
- Bluff Street, from West Fifth to Eighth streets
- Cherokee Street
- Cider Ridge
- Cleveland Avenue, from State to Bryant streets
- Concord Court
- Concord Street
- Curtis Street
- Delicia Drive
- Dillon Street
- Emerson Street, from Prescott Street to Garfield Avenue
- Farragut Street, from Garfield Avenue to alley
- Fengler Street, from Rhomberg Avenue to Thomas Place
- Garfield Avenue, from Shiras Avenue to Farragut Street
- Graham Circle, from St. Celia to St. John on both ends
- Graham Court
- Hamilton Street, from Prescott Street to Garfield Avenue
- Hawthorne Street, from Rhomberg to Lincoln avenues
- Hoyt Street
- Jonathan Lane
- Lincoln Avenue, from Shiras to Rhomberg avenues
- Lisa Court
- Locust Street, from Locust Street Connector to West Third Street
- Lombard Street, from Algona Street to the Grandview Avenue connector
- Marion Street
- McEvoy Place
- Meadow Lane
- Orchard Drive
- Pennsylvania Avenue, from Radford to Seippel roads and from Chaney to John F. Kennedy roads
- Roosevelt Street, from 2510 Roosevelt to the railroad tracks
- Shiras Avenue, from Garfield to Rhomberg avenues
- Southgate Street
- South Booth Street
- South Hill Street
- State Street
- St. Celia Street
- St. John Drive, from Asbury to Hillcrest roads
- St. Joseph Street, from 1960 St. Joseph to Fremont Avenue
- Stanton Street, from Lincoln to Garfield avenues
- Sumner Street
- Suzanne Drive
- Ungs Street
- Westway Street, from St. John Drive to Key Way Drive and from St. Celia Street to Suzanne Drive
- White Street, from East Fifth to Ninth streets
- Whittier Street, from Lincoln to Garfield avenues
- York Street