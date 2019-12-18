The Table Mound Elementary School gymnasium was filled Tuesday with students hoisting political signs and cheering on presidential candidates.
Students took on the role of state delegates deciding which of five Democratic candidates should be the next president during the Dubuque school’s 14th Mock Convention. The event has been a tradition at the school since 1968, held every four years ahead of the Iowa caucus.
“It’s just crazy — a life-changing experience,” said fifth-grader John FitzPatrick. “We’ll remember it for the rest of our lives.”
Students learn about the presidential election process and the importance of civic engagement.
“They learn that it’s a positive thing to be part of the political process,” said Melissa Cook, Table Mound’s gifted and talented coordinator, who helped plan the event.
Students packed into the gym, wearing outfits meant to represent their assigned states. The delegation from Hawaii wore green skirts, and the New York students wore Statue of Liberty hats, for example.
John and fellow fifth-grader Kaia Schmitt welcomed their classmates and other visitors to the convention.
“What we seek for our nation, we hope for all people: individual freedom in a just society and political freedom with participation by its entire people,” John said.
During the convention, students and adults assigned to represent states and territories gave nominations for five presidential candidates selected based on polling information: Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren. The school’s tradition is to hold a convention for the nonincumbent political party.
In between nominations, students who had been selected to serve as campaign managers came forward to give stump speeches that they researched and wrote for their candidates.
Fourth-graders Ellie Hoffman and Eleanor Urban were assigned to be campaign managers for Buttigieg.
“It was a lot of work because we had to study,” Eleanor said. “We had to come up with a slogan for him.”
Afterward, representatives from each state and territory came forward to cast their delegates’ votes. Students adjourned for the day before selecting a nominee but will come back today for another round of balloting.
Rylan Levene and Evelyn Keehner, both fourth-graders, served as reading clerks for the convention. Rylan said he likes that his school holds the mock convention because it gives kids the chance to learn how the president is elected.
He said he found the process “confusing, inspiring and (it) kind of surprised me.”
“I did not expect at all that this is what they did,” he said.
Evelyn said she enjoyed participating in the event.
“I thought it was really cool because ... it made me feel like an adult, and so serious,” she said.