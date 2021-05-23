Authorities say a man led law enforcement on a high-speed chase outside Dubuque Friday evening.
John J. Oglesby, 28, of 1350 Nowata St., was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence on a charge of interference with official acts causing injury and a warrant charging eluding, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and probation violation.
Court documents state that officers observed a vehicle traveling at 55 mph in a 25-mph zone on Mines of Spain Road at approximately 8:38 p.m. Friday. The vehicle fled officers at a high rate of speed with law enforcement in pursuit.
A front passenger-side tire blew out but the vehicle continued until it entered a ditch in the 6700 block of Olde Massey Road.
A male occupant fled the scene on foot. The female occupant of the vehicle, Kathryn L. Demuth, consented to a search of the vehicle. Officers found marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
When officers arrived at Oglesby’s residence at 8:20 a.m. Saturday to arrest him, he struggled with officers while holding a box cutter in his hand, according to documents.
Officer Bailey J. Paulsen “sustained minor cuts and abrasions to his wrists, hands, right elbow and right knee,” while taking Oglesby into custody.