The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Tuesday.
GREEN INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY INC.
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to set a public hearing for the approval of a development agreement with Green Industrial Properties LLC, Innovation Properties LLC and Green Industrial Supply Inc. for a planned expansion of Green Industrial Supply’s existing Dubuque facility.
Background: The company intends to add 97,000 square feet to its 142,000-square-foot building at 1525 Innovation Drive, a project estimated to cost $7.8 million. As a result of the expansion, Green Industrial Supply has committed to adding 10 full-time jobs.
The proposed development agreement for the project would involve the city granting an estimated $1.4 million in tax increment financing for the project over the next 10 years.
What’s next: City Council members will hold the public hearing and potentially approve the development agreement on July 18. Company officials have stated they intend to have the project completed this year.
ARTS & CULTURE SPECIAL PROJECTS
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve eight grants to local organizations as part of the city’s Arts & Culture Special Projects grant program.
Background: The grant program was started in 2005 to provide city financial support to local arts and culture projects. Grant recipients are nominated by the city’s Arts & Cultural Affairs Advisory Commission.
The eight grants distributed this year total $34,600. The recipients and dollar amounts include $8,000 to the Dubuque Museum of Arts, $3,000 to Julien Dubuque International Film Festival, $1,500 to Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque, Iowa, $5,800 to Clarke University, $4,800 to University of Dubuque Heritage Center, $3,600 to Voices Productions, $3,400 to Dubuque County Historical Society, $4,500 to Pacific Islander Rising Center.
What’s next: Grant recipients must implement their projects by June 30, 2023, and have final reports submitted to the city by Aug. 30, 2023.
MINES OF SPAIN
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a pre-annexation agreement with the State of Iowa to eventually annex the Mines of Spain property.
Background: Last year, the city approved an agreement for managing the Mines of Spain Recreation Area and the E.B. Lyons Nature Center in collaboration with the Dubuque County Conservation Board, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Friends of the Mines of Spain. As part of the agreement, the city agreed to sign a pre-annexation agreement to eventually annex the 1,300-acre property, bringing it within the city limits.
What’s next: While the city agrees to eventually annex the Mines of Spain, there is no set time for when this must happen under the agreement, and city documents state there are currently no plans to proceed with annexation.
