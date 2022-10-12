A traveling exhibit being displayed in Dubuque showcases contributions of African American women to the women’s suffrage movement.

Sponsored by Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, “Toward a Universal Suffrage: African American Women in Iowa and the Vote for All” will be on display at Loras College through Oct. 17, at which point it will move to University of Dubuque for display through Nov. 1.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.