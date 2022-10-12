A traveling exhibit being displayed in Dubuque showcases contributions of African American women to the women’s suffrage movement.
Sponsored by Dubuque County Historic Preservation Commission, “Toward a Universal Suffrage: African American Women in Iowa and the Vote for All” will be on display at Loras College through Oct. 17, at which point it will move to University of Dubuque for display through Nov. 1.
Loras College librarian Mary Anderson said the exhibit is meant to highlight the at times overlooked contributions of Black women to the suffrage movement. The display includes a map of Iowa sites important to the movement, as well as a timeline and written history of voting rights across the state.
Anderson said the exhibit is free and open to the public, as well as students looking to learn more about the fight for women’s suffrage.
In addition to the voting rights timeline, the display also chronicles the stories of five Black suffragettes from Iowa, including Sue M. Wilson Brown, who founded the Des Moines League of Colored Women Voters in 1912, and Vivian Smith, a violinist who also was a member of the Waterloo Suffragette Council.
“We want our students to know about this hidden heritage of African American suffragettes in Iowa,” Anderson said. “... Their activism is so inspiring.”
The exhibit was created in collaboration between the Iowa Department of Human Rights’ Office on the Status of Women, Central Iowa Community Museum and Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics at Iowa State University.
The display first toured the state in 2020 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the constitutional right to vote. It also made a stop at Carnegie-Stout Public Library last year, but county Historic Preservation Commission Chair R.R.S. Stewart said attendance was low due to pandemic-related concerns.
That motivated the commission to sponsor the exhibit’s return now that restrictions and case numbers have waned. Even with the two-year delay, Stewart said the 19th Amendment’s centennial is worth celebrating.
She also said it is important to recognize the women of different races who contributed to nationwide and statewide suffrage efforts and how results varied for women across racial groups. The exhibit states that because of racism, intimidation and poll taxes, many Black women in the South were not allowed to vote freely until the 1960s.
“So often when we look at suffrage, the focus is on the efforts and contributions of Caucasian women and what they have done, but it’s important to remember that in the fight for women’s right to vote, there are women of all races who fought,” Stewart said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.