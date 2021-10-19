Sorry, an error occurred.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The City of Platteville is raising sewer rates for the first time since 2016.
Meter and volume charges are increasing 5%. The new rates took effect Friday.
Residents will see meter charges increase from $15.45 to $16.22 and the volume rate increase from $4.75 per 100 cubic feet to $4.99.
