STOCKTON, Ill. — Stockton schools’ outgoing superintendent showed an “inability to create and sustain a successful working relationship with the full board of education,” according to documents about her dismissal.
Documents obtained by the Telegraph Herald through a Freedom of Information Act request state Superintendent Colleen Fox was not offered a renewed contract due to conflicts with school board members.
In a letter sent to Fox on Jan. 24, board President Neil Cahill states that Fox’s contract would not be renewed because she failed “to engender trust with the entire board of education.” No other details were provided.
Reached by phone last week, Fox declined to provide comment for this story.
Cahill did not respond to phone or email messages seeking comment, nor did board members John Raab, Todd Vincent, Nicole Haas, Stephanie Broshous or Rachel Phillips. Board member Scott Hayes declined to comment.
School board members chose to not renew Fox’s employment contract in a 4-3 vote on Feb 18. Hayes, Raab, Vincent and Broshous voted for Fox’s ouster.
Fox has served as superintendent since 2018.
No school board member has offered a public explanation for Fox’s departure, beyond the notice of intent obtained by the Telegraph Herald.
Cahill told the Telegraph Herald via email last month that the board of education was thankful for Fox’s “contributions to the district during her tenure as superintendent.” Fox’s last day as superintendent is June 30.
Fox also currently works as the elementary school principal for the district. Cahill has stated that the board does not intend to remove her from that position.
Lori Dittmar, president of the Stockton Education Association, previously said the association spoke out in favor of retaining Fox.