FENNIMORE, Wis. – A volunteer for more than four decades has been recognized as the 2020 Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
Harold Schaefer worked for Koshkee Transfer and most recently retired from Arrow Express/Boscobel, according to a social media post from the chamber.
Schaefer also has an upholstery business and a photography business. EyeCaught Photography specializes in outdoor nature photos with a special emphasis on birds.
Schaefer is a regular blood donor and during COVID-19 he began taking photos of high school graduates and their family members to post in front of the memorial building.
He also has produced and donated more than 1,200 masks.
Schaefer is also a supporter of Divine Rehab and Nursing and local hospitals and schools.
Other award recipients included:
Chamber Exemplary Service Award – Andrew “Drew” Nussbaum, regional tourism specialist, Wisconsin Department of Tourism
Organization of the Year – Fennimore Area Health Services.
Business of the Year -- Fennimore Vet Clinic.