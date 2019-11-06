SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior fitness exercise class; 11:30 a.m. lunch; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies cards; 12:15-4 p.m. ladies bridge.
Thursday
Senior Citizen Activities, Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 11:30 a.m. lunch; noon-5 p.m. sit-and-sew club; 6:30-7:30 p.m. yoga.
Dubuque Wahlert and Mazzuchelli Catholic Community Showcase, 5:30 p.m., Wahlert Catholic High School, 2005 Kane St. Tour Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School and Wahlert Catholic High School, meet with students and teachers and ask questions.
Grant County (Wis.) Democratic Party Meeting, 6:30 p.m., Wisconsin Bank & Trust Community Room, 10 Keystone Parkway, Platteville. Monthly meeting.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Frozen Science, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Unleash your frozen powers with experiments and art projects using ice and cold before the new movie ”Frozen 2” comes out. For ages pre-kindergarten-fifth grade.
POWs in Iowa, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Iowa author/speaker Linda McCann will share her knowledge of World War II PoWs in Iowa. McCann’s book will be available to buy.
Thursday
Story Time, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Story Time, 11 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Each week will be filled with stories, crafts, songs and literacy activities. For ages 3-6.
Frozen Science, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Holy Cross branch, 895 Main St. Unleash your frozen powers with experiments and art projects using ice and cold before the new movie ”Frozen 2” comes out. For ages pre-kindergarten-fifth grade.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Thursday
Big Band and Oldies Dance, 5 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1306 Delhi St. Dance music from big band to oldies, plus requests.
Blu Flame, 6 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8 p.m., Odd Fellows, 481 Locust St.
LIFESTYLE
Today
Natural Solutions for Prediabetes, noon, Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive, lower level. Attendees can learn steps to take to lower their risk factors and reverse prediabetes naturally. Free lunch included.
Thursday
Powerful Tools for Caregivers, 6:30 p.m., James Kennedy Public Library, 320 First Ave. E., Dyersville, Iowa. This series provides family caregivers with the skills necessary to take care of themselves. There is a $35 fee. Registration required. Offered through a partnership with the Iowa State Extension.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
BNI Dubuque Chapter, 11:30 a.m., Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St. Details: Dave Elliott, 515-865-3862.
Rotary Club of Galena (Ill.), 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Center, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Dubuque Evening Lions Club, 6 p.m., the Bridge Restaurant, 31 Locust St.
Dubuque Gamblers Anonymous: Keep it Simple, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College, 680 Main St., room 112. Open support group meeting.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Aven A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 p.m. weigh-in; 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Thursday
Overeaters Anonymous, 9:30 a.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 255 W. 10th St. Details: 563-588-9553 or 563-581-9840.
Al-Anon, noon, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 1240 Rush St., Fogarty Hall.
Alzheimer/Dementia Support Group, 4:30 p.m., Sunset Park Place, 3730 Pennsylvania Ave.
Adult Children of Alcoholics and Dysfunctional Families, 6 p.m., Northeast Iowa Community College Town Clock Business Center, 680 Main St. Details: John W., 815-281-1041.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St. Founders speaker meeting. Details: 563-557-9196.
Sex Addicts Anonymous, 7 p.m., uptown. For those recovering from sex addiction. Call 563-663-6701 and leave a message, or email dubuquesaa@gmail.com. All inquiries are anonymous.
Eagles Auxiliary 568, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 1175 Century Drive.
Al-Anon Night Beginners AFG, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Freedom Center, 2245 Kerper Boulevard. Details: 563-845-0034.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Trivia for Dorks, 7 p.m., Dimensional Brewing Co.,
67 Main St.
Thursday
Bingo, 6 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St. Early games begin at 6:10 and regular games begin at 7.
Thirsty Thursday Trivia Night, 6 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Key City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Oky Doky, First and Locust streets, second level. Details: 563-590-9623.
St. Francis Xavier Bingo, 7 p.m., 104 Third St. SW, Dyersville, Iowa, Parish Hall.
Dubuque County Key City Genealogical Society, 7 p.m., Family History Center, 685 Fremont Ave. Joe Ertl had worked for more than 60 years in the toy industry and had written two books on his Ertl family company history.