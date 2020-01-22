ELKADER, Iowa — A Democratic presidential candidate will visit Elkader in an attempt to drum up support ahead of Iowa’s Feb. 3 caucus.
Former U.S. Rep. John Delaney, of Maryland, will hold an event at 11 a.m. Wednesday at 110 W. Bridge St. in Elkader. To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/2sOWhOm.
Delaney is one of many candidates seeking his party’s nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November. Iowa is home to the nation’s first official primary contest in the presidential election process.
Despite spending a significant amount of time in Iowa, Delaney has failed to gain traction with Iowa voters. The latest Iowa Poll, released earlier this month, showed him sitting at 0% among likely caucus-goers.
He won’t be the only presidential candidate in the area this week.
Pete Buttigieg, the now-former mayor of South Bend, Ind., will hold a town hall at 10 a.m. Wednesday at University of Dubuque’s Myers Center, 445 N. Algona St.
Businessman and philanthropist Andrew Yang will host a town hall event at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at The Driftless, 168 E. 10th St. in Dubuque.