The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Hannaha M. Budde, 25, a resident at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday at the facility on a charge of unlawful possession of prescription drugs, as well as a Jackson County, Iowa, warrant charging a probation violation.
- Nathan B. Kleven, 20, of Iowa City, reported the theft of a vehicle, sunglasses and an Xbox, totaling $3,520 in value, between about 5:40 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from Country Inn & Suites, 1315 Associates Drive.
- Dorothy J. Fitch-Bregman, 80, of 2151 Garfield Ave., reported $500 worth of damage to a vehicle parked at her residence at about 6 p.m. Tuesday.