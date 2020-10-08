Despite some declinations, the League of Women Voters of Dubuque expect their 2020 state-level candidate forum to have more bipartisan participation than some in recent memory.
Each election cycle, the nonpartisan group hosts one of Dubuque County’s most comprehensive candidate forums. All candidates who will be on the ballot for races in the City of Dubuque, Dubuque County or state levels representing residents of Dubuque County are invited.
Late last week, chapter President Jean Cheever sent a letter to state-level candidates who had accepted the chapter’s invitation to its Zoom forum planned for Oct. 20.
That was addressed to Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque; Iowa Reps. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and Andy McKean, D-Anamosa; Pauline Chilton, Republican candidate for House Dist. 99, and Ryan Quinn, Democratic candidate for House Dist. 57.
Cheever said Wednesday that Jennifer Smith, Republican candidate for Iowa Senate Dist. 50, had accepted her invitation via an email. And, while McKean had originally accepted his invitation, he discovered a prior engagement.
That left just Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Stephen Bradley, Republican candidate for Iowa House Dist. 58. Lundgren said she had a prior engagement. Bradley, Cheever said, has not responded.
“Historically, the more local the election, the more complete the participation,” Cheever said. “For a school board race, we will have almost everyone participate, as well as for county and city races. When you get to the state, there’s more partisanship and some people turn us down.”
In 2018, Lundgren and then Republican candidate — now first-term Iowa Senator — Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, did not attend. Lundgren did in 2016, though.
All-in-all, with several Republican and Democratic candidates — including opponents for two of the seats — Cheever said she was pleased with the list.
“Sometimes we have one party that doesn’t participate at all, but this time, we have a nice mix,” she said.
In the tri-state area, the Jo Daviess County League of Women Voters is the only other active chapter — following the disbanding of a Platteville chapter in recent years. Jo Daviess Co-President Jeanie Norman said that it has no forums planned this year.
“We don’t have any contested races at the local level,” she said. “Which is a shame, because we have members who have that down to a science.”
At the Oct. 20 Zoom forum, most candidates will be offered two minutes for opening remarks. They will then have 1½ minutes to answer questions, then be given 30 seconds for rebuttals. They will then be given two minute closing statements.
Isenhart will have only introductory remarks, as he is running unopposed.