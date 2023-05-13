Dubuque City Council members will hold a work session next week to discuss a proposal to install cameras that would automatically track and record vehicles by their license plates.

The Monday, May 15, work session will include a presentation from officials with Flock Safety, the company from which city officials intend to purchase the automated license plate reader system if approved by council members.

dabures

Terrible idea. Easily abused at taxpayer's expense.

bengelke@medline.com

I agree

Who Knows
Who Knows

Big Brother at his worst, at our expense in more ways than one.

The wrong people control Dubuque's government and the city manager is the leader of the pack; he has been here too long much too long.

Wake up people your vote is your only weapon against oppression and the socialist agenda.

"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." Ben Franklin

