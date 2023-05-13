Dubuque City Council members will hold a work session next week to discuss a proposal to install cameras that would automatically track and record vehicles by their license plates.
The Monday, May 15, work session will include a presentation from officials with Flock Safety, the company from which city officials intend to purchase the automated license plate reader system if approved by council members.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said the work session is intended to address any concerns council members might have about potential infringements on privacy and personal security stemming from the cameras.
“Flock is coming in to present their system and address how these things are accounted for,” Jensen said.
City Council members earlier this year approved budgeting for the purchase of the automated license plate reader system in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
Jensen’s proposal includes the installation of 22 cameras throughout the community that would use the system to identify vehicles that have traveled in the city. All vehicles spotted by the cameras would have their license plates identified, recorded and stored for a 30-day period and made accessible to law enforcement to assist in criminal investigations.
With the system, police would be able to look up individual license plates and identify where the cameras had spotted them in the past 30 days. While the system would highlight license plates of vehicles flagged by National Crime Information Center, Jensen previously said the city would not be required to share its license plate data with other police departments.
Jensen said the system both would help police in solving crimes and allow officers to investigate more efficiently.
“Having somebody sitting and looking at individual cameras for hours on end is not efficient,” Jensen said. “A system like this is very beneficial to us.”
Flock Safety’s website states that the company’s automated license plate reading systems are used by more than 2,000 law enforcement agencies.
The proposed system would cost the city $58,000 annually to maintain, along with $15,000 in up-front costs to install the cameras, which Jensen previously said would be located at major intersections in the city, such as U.S. 52 and the Northwest Arterial, John F. Kennedy Road and West 32nd Street, U.S. 20 and the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 52 and U.S. 61/151, as well as on U.S. 61/151 coming into Dubuque from Wisconsin.
Jensen stressed Friday that the exact locations of the cameras had not been finalized.
While the money is budgeted for the system, Jensen said City Council members still must approve an amendment to the current traffic camera policy that would allow the license plate readers to be implemented.
However, some council members said that they still have concerns about the system that must be addressed before they agree to vote in its favor.
“My general hesitation is to make sure we do this in a way that the regulations protect the civil liberties of those who have not committed a crime,” said Mayor Brad Cavanagh.
Cavanagh said he believes a policy for the license plate reader system must specify how the cameras would be used and what restrictions would be placed on them.
He also hopes to address how the system would prevent itself from misidentifying a license plate on a car, potentially putting an innocent person in confrontation with local police.
A 2018 control trial by the police department of Vallejo, Calif., found that 37% of all automated license plate reader “hits” were misreads.
However, a 2021 impact report of an automated license plate reader system installed by the Dayton (Ohio) Police Department found that the system helped the department identify and apprehend suspects and reduce crime.
“It’s not fool-proof technology,” Cavanagh said. “I do think it’s important that we talk more about that.”
City Council Member Laura Roussell said she looks forward to learning how the license plate readers could make the community safer, but she also wants to make sure residents can be protected from potential abuse of the system.
“I want to make sure there are proper safeguards in place,” Roussell said. “We need to make sure there aren’t any potential abuses of the information that this system collects.”
Terrible idea. Easily abused at taxpayer's expense.
I agree
Big Brother at his worst, at our expense in more ways than one.
The wrong people control Dubuque's government and the city manager is the leader of the pack; he has been here too long much too long.
Wake up people your vote is your only weapon against oppression and the socialist agenda.
"Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety." Ben Franklin
