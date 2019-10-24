The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Chavon G.R. Trimble, 26, no known address, was arrested at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center at 5 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging domestic assault. Police said he assaulted Shenell N. Echols, 27, of 2615 Raven Oaks Drive, No. 3, at her home.
Gregory S. James, 57, and Jody K. James, 46, both of 457½ Burch St., were arrested at 4:50 a.m. Wednesday on warrants charging third-degree theft. Police said the couple stole a purse and items valued at $1,340 from a customer at Q Casino and Hotel, 1855 Greyhound Park Road, on Oct. 5.