North Grandview Avenue between Kane Street and West 32nd Street.

 Dave Kettering

Question: Does the City of Dubuque have plans to fix North Grandview Avenue between West 32nd and Kane streets? The road is very bumpy along that stretch.

Answer: City officials said they are aware of the condition of that stretch of road, but it likely will be some time before improvements can be made based on available funding.

