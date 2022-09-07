Question: Does the City of Dubuque have plans to fix North Grandview Avenue between West 32nd and Kane streets? The road is very bumpy along that stretch.
Answer: City officials said they are aware of the condition of that stretch of road, but it likely will be some time before improvements can be made based on available funding.
Assistant City Engineer Bob Schiesl wrote in a message that the city’s engineering department within the last 18 months had done a “pavement distress condition assessment” on numerous city streets and established condition ratings for them.
The city’s engineering and public works departments are using that information to develop plans and recommend budgeted funds to be included in the city’s five-year capital improvement program.
“The city currently has approximately $1 million in our street rehabilitation and resurfacing budget,” Schiesl wrote. “Although substantial, this current funding does not allow the city to address the many street maintenance needs.”
The city is evaluating street rehabilitation work on North Grandview Avenue from Loras Boulevard to Auburn Street, North Grandview from Kane to West 32nd streets and “select streets within the Embassy West and Sunnyslope (subdivisions),” Schiesl wrote.
“It is a balancing act,” he wrote. “We do not have the funds right now to address the identified street improvement needs, but we are attempting to rehabilitate, resurface or reconstruct street segments with the current available funding. I would anticipate that it will take us several years to address the identified street improvement needs along North Grandview and the Embassy West and Sunnyslope (subdivisions).”
Question: If I am at an intersection and planning to turn left onto a road with two lanes traveling in the same direction, do I have to turn into the leftmost lane? If so, does that mean someone else can turn right on red onto the same street at the same time?
Answer: Under Iowa code, drivers turning left at an intersection must pass to the right of the center line of the road they are entering. However, it does not specify whether they have to turn into the right or left lane, said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon. That means drivers can pick the lane into which they turn.
“It just says right of the center line,” he said.
Iowa code does state that drivers turning right have to enter the road “as close as practical to the right-hand curb or edge of the roadway.” Thus, they would need to enter the right lane, McClimon said.
However, if a driver turns left into the far lane while another vehicle already in the intersection is turning right on red, the driver making the left turn would be at fault if there is a crash because state code requires that person to yield to vehicles in the intersection, McClimon said.
