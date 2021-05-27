Police said a Dubuque man threatened his girlfriend’s son with a knife during a disturbance.
Joseph R. Evilsizer, 35, of 488 Angella St., No. 35, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of first-degree harassment and assault.
Court documents state that Evilsizer threatened Colton J. Puccio, 23, no permanent address, on Tuesday afternoon at the residence of Evilsizer and his girlfriend, Tara M. Parker, 47. Parker is Puccio’s mother.
Puccio told police that he was completing some paperwork in the residence when Evilsizer became upset with him, grabbed a small pocketknife and approached Puccio in the kitchen with the blade opened.
Evilsizer “brought the knife higher up and slashed it in front of (Puccio’s) face while moving right to left,” according to court documents.
Puccio was not injured.