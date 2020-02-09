Hillcrest Family Services plans to close a Dubuque clinic that provides reproductive health services and to stop offering educational services at a school program in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Those decisions come as demands for services at the Professional Health Clinic have dropped and after Maquoketa Community School District leaders opted to end a consortium through which Hillcrest operates the Anna B. Lawther Academy.
Francie Tuescher, Hillcrest’s interim president and CEO, said the organization is seeking to refine its focus so it can maintain fiscal health and serve more people dealing with brain health issues.
“We need to be around to provide services,” she said. “If we can’t be fiscally solid, we won’t be doing anyone any good.”
Health clinic
Hillcrest’s Professional Health Clinic, 220 W. Seventh St., offers reproductive health services such as pregnancy testing, contraception and sexually transmitted disease testing. The clinic will close at the end of March.
The nonprofit will continue to provide screenings and treatment services for HIV and other STDs following the closure of the clinic.
Hillcrest has operated the clinic for nearly 50 years. However, the nature and delivery of reproductive health care has shifted as people have been given more options to receive those services, Tuescher said. That has led to decreasing demand.
The clinic serves about 1,000 people annually, with a mix of clients who have insurance, have low incomes and pay on a sliding fee scale, who are seeking confidential services and who are in college. Hillcrest staffers are talking with clients about their options to receive services elsewhere in the community.
“We will do what we can within clinical protocols to help bridge that gap, whether it’s contraceptives or releases of records or what have you to ease that transition,” Tuescher said.
Hillcrest receives federal funding through the Family Planning Council of Iowa to serve clients who need to pay for clinic services on a sliding fee scale.
Rachel Goss, executive director of the council, said her organization is committed to finding another local provider to offer those services, and the council already started talking with possible providers about going through the application process.
However, there might be a small gap in services between the closure of Hillcrest’s clinic and a new organization taking over, she said.
“It’s just a matter of who is the willing provider. Do they meet the requirements? How can we get them up to speed if they don’t?” Goss said.
School shifts
Hillcrest officials also are making plans to close their Lawther Academy program in Maquoketa at the end of the school year.
The nonprofit operates the school as part of a consortium among several districts, with the Maquoketa Community School District as the lead, according to John Bellini, Hillcrest’s chief development and strategy officer. The campus serves about a dozen students with mental and behavioral health issues.
Last month, the Maquoketa school board voted to end the consortium. District officials plan to start their own program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade and to send high-schoolers to a program run by Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency in DeWitt.
Superintendent Chris Hoover said costs played heavily into the decision. The district pays about $60,000 each year from the general fund for administrative costs associated with Lawther Academy.
By transitioning programs, the district will be able to use special education funding to serve students and free up the money in the general fund, Hoover said. Mississippi Bend AEA also will not charge the district administrative costs for its program.
The switch will also help students transition back into their regular classrooms more easily, Hoover said.
“We’re looking forward to moving forward with our own program,” he said. “We obviously want it to be successful, but the biggest thing is we want it to be good for kids.”
Bellini said Hillcrest would like to continue working with the district in other ways to address brain health issues in the community.
“We look forward to partnering in different ways to meet the needs of the students there,” he said.
Hillcrest will continue operating its community mental health center in Maquoketa and provide other services.
Moving forward
Though Hillcrest is facing some transitions, officials say they are optimistic about other potential developments for the nonprofit.
Hillcrest officials had been struggling to obtain more than $440,000 in overdue claims from Iowa Total Care, one of the managed care organizations that administers Iowa’s privatized Medicaid program.
Late last week, however, Hillcrest leaders were in conversation with officials from Iowa Total Care and Iowa Medicaid Enterprise about the situation. Tuescher said officials from the three entities now think they can reach an agreement to ensure Hillcrest receives the money it is owed and to better work together moving forward.
Tuescher said she is “really optimistic” about progress being made but will know more in the coming week. If those issues are resolved, however, Hillcrest would be able to continue serving clients with Iowa Total Care Insurance without any gaps in service.
“We’re hopeful that as Iowa Total Care realizes the impact of their current practices, that they move to adopt fresh approaches that are more responsive to brain health patients and their providers,” Tuescher said.
Hillcrest Family Services is also in the process of identifying the services it provides particularly well and to focus on those, rather than simply providing numerous services, Tuescher said.
Leaders at the nonprofit believe one of their key strengths is providing brain health services. They are refining their focus onto that area so that they can find more innovative ways to reach more people.
Tuescher said despite some transitions, she sees Hillcrest as in a good financial position and that “things are very much looking up.”
“When you talk about truly making an impact in the lives of those with brain health issues, I think we have some very exciting things coming down the pipe,” Tuescher said.