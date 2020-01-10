MANCHESTER, Iowa -- A judge this week ordered owners of a shuttered Manchester roadside zoo to explain "why they should not be held in contempt" for apparently failing to comply with a court order.
Pam and Tom Sellner, owners of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, located just west of the city, must attend a hearing at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 in Iowa District Court for Delaware County, according to an order from Judge Monica Wittig.
Court documents include multiple accusations that the Sellners likely hid or removed about 100 animals kept at the zoo in defiance of Wittig's order that they be turned over to rescuers. Wittig in November ordered all 300-plus animals removed as a result of ongoing neglect, creating a public nuisance.
The Sellners are appealing the decision, but as the Iowa Supreme Court declined to intervene while the appeal is ongoing, the animals were set to be removed in December. However, rescuers said many animals were missing or reported dead.
Plaintiffs in the case who requested the contempt order asked that Wittig fine the Sellners $500 per missing animal and jail the couple "until they identify the location of each missing animal."
The Iowa residents who sued the Sellners also are asking the court to order the couple to potentially pay more than $600,000 in fees to recoup costs of litigating the case and removing the animals.
Attorney fees total $539,000, according to a filing from the Animal Legal Defense Fund, which aided local residents in the suit. Trial costs were $11,454, and the cost of animal retrieval and care is estimated at $100,000.