A Dubuque man recently agreed to plead guilty to two more federal drug charges and faces decades in prison.
The plea agreement for Juvan J. Brown, 41, was entered in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on charges of possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of cocaine, both while having a prior felony drug conviction. A change-of-plea hearing is set for Sept. 20.
If convicted of both charges, Brown faces up to 30 years in federal prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents state that, on March 13, 2018, Brown possessed cocaine base and heroin with the intent to distribute them. That date was when Dubuque police arrested Brown during a traffic stop on a different federal warrant.
In relation to the latter warrant, Brown previously pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana to dealing heroin. A second charge of dealing cocaine was dropped.
Court documents state that he dealt heroin in Indiana on Feb. 10, 2016, and dealt cocaine there on July 1, 2016.
He faces up to 20 years in prison on the heroin-dealing conviction, but his plea deal recommends that the sentence run concurrently to the sentence for the two Iowa charges.