City of Dubuque offices will be closed and some municipal services will be altered because of the Independence Day holiday.
Offices will be closed Monday, July 5, according to a press release. The closure includes city hall and other city offices.
The first city council meeting of the month will be held at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, rather than Monday. A work session will be held at 5:30 p.m. prior to the regular meeting.
Flora Pool will be closed Monday. Sutton Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 4, for open swimming.
Bunker Hill Golf Course will be open during the week of Independence Day and will be hosting special events. Call 563-589-4261 for details.
Refuse, yard debris, and curbside recycling will be collected by city crews on their regularly scheduled day, including Monday, July 5. The Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency Landfill will operate its regular hours.
The Jule, Dubuque’s public transit system, will operate regular hours and routes.
Call 563-589-4415 for non-emergency issues during the city office closures.