The excitement over the coming Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movie site won’t be contained to just one state.
Galena City Council members recently approved a plan by Galena Country Tourism for a two-day event in the city ahead of the game in Dyersville, Iowa.
The Aug. 13 matchup between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will be played in a to-be-constructed stadium at the site of the famous movie.
Some scenes from that movie also were filmed in Galena, and tourism officials there plan a two-day event on Aug. 9 and 10.
Council documents show that the event will include a two-day event in Depot Park with live music, locally produced food and drink and a screening of the film.
Plans also call for the placement of a banner and a classic car that are reminiscent of the Galena scenes in the movie.