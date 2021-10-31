Cummins cancels Platteville plan
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — A Fortune 500 corporation has canceled plans to open a warehousing, light manufacturing and distribution center in Platteville that would have employed at least 200. Officials from Cummins, an engine and power generator manufacturer, confirmed the news Tuesday, stating that market conditions caused the company to reconsider investment in its facilities.
“The past couple of years have been pretty challenging to our company, both in terms of COVID-19 impact and … a myriad of global supply challenges that have led to increased prices and parts shortages,” company spokesperson Jon Mills said.
Cummins intended to lease for 10 years a 342,000-squarefoot building from Indianapolis developer Scannell Properties, which would oversee construction.
The structure would have been located on a nearly 21acre lot adjacent to Vision Drive and Eastside Road in the Platteville Industrial Park. The city planned to transfer ownership to Scannell for $20.78.
But unanticipated construction costs stymied Cummins project managers, who amended the $20 million venture so that construction would occur in two phases.
Cummins also rebid the project, but Mills said prices had roughly tripled.
Iowa lawmakers OK new maps
The Iowa State Legislature wrapped the redistricting process that decided congressional and legislative boundary lines for the next 10 years during a special session Thursday.
This was the second such special session this month called to consider redistricting maps created by the Legislative Services Agency in Iowa’s nonpartisan redistricting process. Republican senators united in rejecting the first maps at an Oct. 5 session, wishing for more compact districts. Democrats supported both the first and second maps.
The Senate moved first in approving the second maps as drawn by the LSA.
The vote was nearly unanimous — 48 in favor, one opposed and one excused.
3rd flight a charm for local airport
The Dubuque Regional Airport’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic might reach new altitudes next week.
Starting Wednesday, American Airlines will offer three departing flights for at least four days per week throughout November. Saturdays and Sundays
will primarily remain the days when two flights per day occur.
The added flights come as the airport’s number of monthly passengers continues to see increases since the COVID-19 pandemic drastically cut local and international travel. In September, the airport saw 1,947 passengers for American Airlines, the lone commercial airline that operates out of the airport.
Though that number falls short of the 3,089 passengers that were seen in September 2019, it more than doubles the 783 passengers counted in September 2020.
Teen’s cases to stay in adult court
A judge this week denied a motion to move cases from adult to juvenile court for a Dubuque teen accused of a shooting and unrelated sexual abuse.
Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter filed documents stating that Davon M. Cornwell, 17, will continue to be tried as an adult in those pending cases.
“(Cornwell) has done almost nothing to demonstrate that he has learned or benefited from the services he has received thus far,” Bitter wrote in his ruling. “In fact, his behavior has simply gotten more severe and more dangerous.”
Cornwell is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with willful injury causing serious injury, trafficking in stolen weapons, second-degree sexual abuse and third-degree sexual abuse.
The charges of willful injury and trafficking in stolen weapons stem from Cornwell’s alleged involvement in a July 26 shooting in the parking lot of Hardee’s, 420 Rhomberg Ave.
Peosta mayor resigns days before reelection bid
PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta’s mayor has resigned, just days before an election in which he was the only candidate on the ballot for the position.
Jim Merten wrote that he was resigning immediately in a letter dated Tuesday that city officials provided to the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday.
“There have been recent and unexpected changes in my life outside of the mayoral role that will impair my ability to serve for the foreseeable future, leading me to conclude that I am no longer able to adequately fulfill my municipal role,” Merten wrote. The letter does not provide any more specifics on what prompted Merten to resign. Merten could not be reached for further comment on Wednesday.
Merten acknowledged in the letter that he intended to run for another four-year term in the Tuesday, Nov. 2, election, saying he “regret(s) the unfortunate timing.” He is the only candidate on the ballot in the mayoral race.
Lina’s Thai Bistro expands profile
A married couple with a successful Thai restaurant in Dubuque soon will open a second venture in a neighboring storefront.
Lina’s Lounge will open at 2055 Holliday Drive next month, according to co-owner Gordon Gao.
The name of the new offering was inspired by the name of Gao’s wife, Lina Qiu, who also serves as co-owner of Lina’s Thai Bistro. The two ventures will be located in a pair of spaces at opposite ends of the same shopping center, located just off Northwest Arterial on Dubuque’s West End.
While the monikers of the two offerings are similar, the concepts employed in the two spaces will be noticeably different.
“This will be more focused as a sports bar,” Gao said. “We will have tap beers and a lot of drink options, big-screen TVs all around and pool tables.”
Lina’s Lounge will occupy the former home of Signature Health & Fitness, which closed its doors at the end of 2020.
Dubuque 1 of 4 area counties ranked among ‘drunkest’ in U.S.
The tri-state area finds itself in a familiar position: A recently released report lists four of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area among the 50 U.S. counties with the highest incidence of heavy drinking.
Forty-one of the 50 “drunkest” American counties are located in Wisconsin, including Iowa County (No. 11) and Grant County (No. 16), according to a study by the 24-7 Wall Street website. Dubuque County (No. 14) and Delaware County (No. 46) in Iowa also made the Top 50.
Data for the study came from County Health Rankings & Roadmaps, an initiative by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.
Wisconsin communities figured prominently in the list, landing in the top 11 spots. Outagamie County topped the list.