An intoxicated man who pulled out a gun during an argument in Dubuque in April recently was sentenced to two years of probation.
Edward L. Johnson, 63, of 1950 White St. No. 2, was sentenced in Iowa District Court for Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and carrying a dangerous weapon while intoxicated.
Johnson also had been charged with public intoxication, which was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Johnson also was ordered to have no contact with Desmond J. Altman, 40, of 2016 Jackson St. Authorities said Johnson displayed a handgun while arguing with Altman on April 11 in the 2000 block of Jackson Street.