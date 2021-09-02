BELLEVUE, Iowa — Russell Michels refuses to let his cancer diagnosis dictate his life.
“I just keep moving and keep going,” said the Bellevue resident. “When I do a job, I can stand alongside the best of them and keep up with them.”
Michels, 52, has received treatment for multiple myeloma for nearly 12 years. He was recently awarded the Avery Foundation of Dubuque’s inaugural Russell Award — a name inspired by Michels himself — for courage in the face of cancer.
“He doesn’t give up, and he has a positive attitude all the time. He’s just a great role model for anybody,” said Ron Avery, founder, president and CEO of Avery Foundation.
The Dubuque foundation helps local cancer patients with expenses, such as food, lodging and gas, while they are receiving treatment. It has awarded more than $100,000 in grants in the past four years.
Avery said Michels has been involved with the foundation since its formation in 2017, but he refuses to allow it to support him financially. Instead, Michels makes regular donations to the foundation.
“He wants to help others,” Avery said. “He’s that kind of guy.”
Michels said he chooses to support the foundation because of its local focus.
“I knew that (the money) was going right here to people I knew and people who would sit alongside me every week and do chemo and get treatments with me,” he said.
Michels’ cancer journey began in late 2009.
“I wasn’t feeling well and just was losing a lot of energy, and so I thought I’d better go get a physical and see what was going on,” Michels said.
A subsequent bone marrow biopsy revealed multiple myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells found in bone marrow. The disease can damage bones and kidneys and can lead to decreased blood cell counts and a compromised immune system.
In the years since, Michels has undergone four bone marrow transplants and various chemotherapy treatments. His cancer is currently managed, although still present, and he will continue to receive chemotherapy for the rest of his life.
When he was diagnosed, doctors gave Michels about eight to 12 months to live. However, he said improved treatments over the past decade have greatly increased the life expectancy for multiple myeloma patients.
“Now ... there’s people who have lived 20 years,” he said.
He said when he received the award, some of his fellow Hy-Vee employees who attended the event were shocked — they had no idea he had cancer.
It’s not that Michels actively keeps his diagnosis a secret. He just wants to ensure that it isn’t the only thing that defines him.
“Sometimes, when people know that you are diagnosed, it seems like they treat you differently than if they didn’t know,” he said. “I don’t like people to look at me as just a cancer patient. ... I want to be treated normally.”