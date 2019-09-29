More than 20 local individuals and groups have been selected to receive 2019 Governor’s Volunteer Awards in Iowa.
The program honors “the dedicated people who volunteer their time and talent to help an agency or organization deliver on its mission,” according to a press release.
The release states that more than 540 awards will be presented statewide this year.
The award recipients collectively provided more than 27,000 hours of service during the past year, according to the release.
This year’s local recipients include individuals Sister Theresa Caluori, Steve Case, Eve Dietrich, Lovisa Hogstrom, Sister Mary Houlihan, Aaron Hyla, Andrew Kirkland, Lenore Meyer, Terry L. Mozena, Ellen Patch, Sue Roerig and Carol Rudolph of Dubuque; Gerald Hahn, of Monticello, Iowa; Gloria Petesch, of Bellevue, Iowa; and Mickie Yager, of Bernard, Iowa; and groups Dubuqueland Pheasants Forever, Sunset Park Place and Walmart Store 2004, of Dubuque; Backbone State Park Friends Group, of Dundee, Iowa; Friends of Maquoketa Caves State Park, of Maquoketa, Iowa; and LaSalle Boy Scout Troop 88, of Guttenberg, Iowa.