The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Codi A. Sikes, 38, of Bernard, Iowa, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Saturday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Sikes assaulted Melissa Errico, 33, also of Bernard, on Friday.
- Phillip A. Fifer, 27, of Cleveland, Miss., was arrested at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at 483 Loras Blvd., No. 2, on charges of domestic assault with strangulation and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Fifer assaulted Cabella S. Selvie, 25, of the Loras Boulevard address in the presence of children ages 3 and 1.
Rahkee J. Norman, 36, of 7331/2 Rose St., was arrested at 6 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging third-degree harassment.