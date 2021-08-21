CASCADE, Iowa — A little drizzle couldn't stop the Cascade Hometown Days.
By the time the parade set off down First Avenue at 11 a.m., a crowd had lined the streets with tents, lawn chairs and the occasional umbrella, though the rain was light enough that few got wet without one.
The parade is one of the highlights of the Hometown Days festivities.
The three-day event began with music, a free meal, a 1980s hair contest and a performance by a hypnotists Friday.
Cascade auctioneer Ivan Kurt was one of the announcers who called out as tractors, firetrucks, old cars blasting music and school groups ambled through town.
Kurt was stationed in his auctioneer truck by the First Avenue bridge across the North Fork of the Maquoketa river with his grandchildren visiting from St. Cloud, Minn.
Grandchildren Hans Mangold, 3, and Charlotte Mangold, 6, hung out with Kurt in his truck before the parade began. They agreed there's one factor that makes a really good parade.
"Candy!" Hans said with a smile.
Charlotte said that she also enjoys seeing the interesting vehicles.
James Bruns, of Cascade, was one of the parade participants, riding atop red 1941 Farmall M tractor. His daughter Marcella Bruns, son Charles Bruns and family friend Kevin Kies also rode tractors.
James Bruns owns 16 tractors.
"I get to look at them all the time, but everyone else here doesn't," he said.
Bruns said that the best part of being in a parade is getting to see everyone he knows in the crowd.
"I haven't seen that much farm machinery in years," attendee Jerry Leahy, of Shullsburg, Wis., said.
Leahy came to the parade with his wife, Patti Leahy.
The parade's grand marshals were Greg and Gloria Otting.
"It's a great honor," Gloria Otting said. "Everyone is smiling and it's a happy time."
Attendees Pat and Carol Gehl, of Cascade, staked out their spot on the sidelines early, showing up two hours before the parade to set up their lawn chairs.
The Gehls said that the Hometown Days festivities are a good example of community spirit.
"People who have moved away but grew up here come back and we get to see them again," Pat Gehl said.
After the parade, the much of the crowd funneled down watch dance performances and enjoy a vendor fair featuring games and food at Riverview Park.
Others stopped by a car show at the Coohey River Walk. Other festivities Saturday included sports tournaments and a 5k race.
Bruns said his family was also attending the Quilts of Valor presentation, which honors service members and veterans.
The last event Saturday is a fireworks show at Riverview Park, but the festivities continue Sunday with a church service offered by Cornerstone Church at 10 a.m. at the amphitheater and a tractor pull at 10:30 a.m. at American Legion Park.