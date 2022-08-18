A local family plans to create a children’s garden activity center and donate it to Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens.
The garden will feature a variety of climbable structures and activities for children and families of all ages, including interactive water features, walking paths and interactive villages.
The project will be entirely funded by the family of John, Alice, Andy and Debi Butler, one of the founding families of Cottingham & Butler. The family intends to donate the completed children’s garden activity center to the arboretum once construction is completed in about two years.
Additionally, Debi Butler said, the Butler family will work with the arboretum to hire a full-time children’s activities director who will organize events and activities at the children’s garden.
“We want something that really focuses on play, climbing, walking, running and observing,” said Debi Butler. “It would be so good to have that for our community.”
The garden will be located on a 19-acre parcel directly north of the arboretum that is currently part of the YMCA Union Park Day Camp property.
This week, Dubuque City Council members unanimously approved the plat of survey to subdivide the YMCA camp property to allow the Butlers to purchase the 19 acres.
Tony Calabrese, president and CEO of Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, said the purchase by the Butlers will not impact operations of Union Park Day Camp and that his organization is excited for the Butler family’s planned project.
“The YMCA is very pleased to work with the Butler family,” Calabrese said. “This could bring people from outside the Dubuque area.”
Debi Butler said she and her husband, Andy, were inspired to create the garden by their two grandchildren, both younger than 3 years old, who love to play and explore outside.
“They would go outside and water the plants and run around in nature, and there are a lot of families that don’t have the capability to do things like that,” Debi Butler said. “It’s important that all children get to experience that.”
The planned children’s garden activity center will take inspiration from children’s gardens located throughout the country, including The Morton Arboretum in Lisle, Ill., which features a splash stream, climbable wooden forts, workshops and an amphitheater.
The Butlers also intend to grow several native plants of Iowa that children will be able to view and interact with.
However, Butler added that the project is in its early stages, and the planned design of the property could change over time. Some other elements of the garden’s operations also remain undetermined, such as whether people will be charged admission.
Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
Butler said the children’s garden will provide a valuable amenity to local residents and also serve as an attraction to draw people from outside the area.
“I think people from all over the state of Iowa will come to see it,” she said. “This type of outdoor interaction and play is so healthy for the development of children.”
Jenna Hirtz, director of the arboretum, said the children’s garden will be a valuable addition to the arboretum’s trove of nature-based attractions.
“It will enrich the lives of so many young folks in the community,” she said. “It’s going to encourage them to get out and be imaginative and have some fun in the fresh outdoors.”
Steven Ulstad, chair of the arboretum’s board of directors, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration with the Butler family.
“It’s a wonderful donation,” Ulstad said. “We’re excited about it, and we love working with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.