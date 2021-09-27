A local annual event supporting the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital raised $304,369 this year.

Research for the Kids’ 13th annual Poker Run was held Sept. 18.

Proceeds support the Iowa City hospital’s research into brain tumors and heart defects.

The group has raised more than $2.1 million since 2009. The 2022 event will be held Sept. 17.

