Police said one person was injured Friday when a driver rear-ended another vehicle, causing a crash in Dubuque.
Eric M. Thomas, 26, of Dubuque, complained of neck pain but refused medical attention on the scene, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 8:07 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Algona Street and Loras Boulevard.
The report states that John A. Pruitt, 36, of Dubuque, was westbound on Loras Boulevard but slowed to turn left onto Algona Street. Thomas’ vehicle than struck Pruitt’s vehicle from behind.
Thomas was cited with failure to maintain control and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked.