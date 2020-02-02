PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville teacher Tina Roth recently wove through rows of miniature tables at which her class of 4-year-olds sat, coloring pictures of their messy creations.
The students had submerged piles of Skittles — the famously rainbow-colored candy — in water on plates. The hues oozed in multi-colored jets, swirling together at the center of the dish, forming a muddy puddle.
“What are Skittles made of?” Roth asked. “Sugar, right? We said if we heat up the sugar, what will happen to them?”
“It will float,” suggested one student.
“It will turn into candy,” said another.
“It will dissolve, right?” Roth explained.
The exercise at Neal Wilkins Early Learning Center provided students with a novel experience about which they could reflect and talk — a forum for developing vocabulary and social skills.
Not all children have such opportunities in life, said Principal Tammy Haag.
“One of the things we’ve seen in our community is a very large increase in economically disadvantaged families,” she said. “Kids come to school that haven’t been read to, that haven’t been talking. … We know that if parents aren’t equipped, they aren’t going to be able to equip their children.”
More than one-third of Platteville School District’s students are considered economically disadvantaged, and data indicate that across grade levels they consistently receive lower scores on state assessments of English language arts and mathematics compared to the district at-large.
“We found that as the kids get older and they matriculate through our system, that gap, it becomes increasingly more difficult to close,” said Superintendent Jim Boebel.
To address the problem, district officials seek to expand the district’s 4-year-old kindergarten program, known as 4K, from three days per week to five beginning in the fall. It would provide opportunities to “deepen learning” with additional practice time using the current curriculum.
Daily class time also would offer the staff opportunities to provide individualized instruction with both struggling and advanced learners.
Although the state does not mandate that children attend 4K programs, nearly all in the Platteville district do — about 100 students. If the program expands, parents could send their children to either three or five days of school. Administrators hope that students, regardless of their socioeconomic background, will arrive to kindergarten ready to learn.
“It is much more impactful to address that achievement gap in a 4-year-old than in a 14-year-old,” Boebel said.
EARLY-LEARNING PROGRAMS
If school board members approve the proposal in February, the district would become one of the few in southwest Wisconsin to offer full-day 4K programming five days per week. Others include the Potosi, River Ridge and Prairie du Chien school districts.
The subject is gaining attention as districts across the region search for methods to eliminate achievement gaps.
The State of Iowa allocates funds to districts through the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program. During the 2019–2020 school year, 321 of 327 districts elected to participate.
This year, 865 students attend the Dubuque Community Schools preschool program. Instruction occurs at 32 sites, including elementary schools and locations overseen by community partners. District-run preschools operate five days per week for about 2 1/2 hours daily.
Likewise, Holy Family Catholic Schools runs preschool at each of its elementary schools and through its early childhood program at St. Joseph the Worker. Students in 4K can attend five days per week for either three or five hours.
In the Western Dubuque Community School District, about 250 students attend three- and four-day preschool.
“It’s important that these kids have some opportunities to learn and grow earlier than just starting in kindergarten,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts.
The State of Illinois also offers grants for preschool, which the East Dubuque Unit School District utilizes to run a half-day program every weekday for 3- to 5-year-olds.
LIFELONG BENEFITS
Academic research has illustrated that quality early- childhood education helps prepare children for success throughout their lives with benefits to language, math and social skills.
Meanwhile, long-term studies found that adults who received early childhood instruction earn more later in life and are less likely to utilize welfare services or enter the criminal justice system.
Some estimates indicate that every dollar invested in early learning programs leads to a $17 return on investment.
Platteville administrators anticipate spending $350,000 to finance classroom repurposing, equipment purchasing and staff hiring, which could be absorbed within the district’s existing budget.
“This is for our community,” Haag said. “We really want to promote our kids’ learning ... and to really give access to all families whether they have money or they don’t have money.”