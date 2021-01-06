Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Tuesday’s developments included:
- Dubuque County reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases between 5 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county’s 14-day positivity rate dipped slightly to 11.2%.
- Jones County reported 15 additional cases, as did Jackson County. Their positivity rates were 15.8% and 12.7% respectively.
- Clayton County reported an increase of 12 cases and the county’s rate rose to 18.9%.
- Delaware County had seven more cases and its rate ticked up to 11.3%.
- None of the counties in the TH coverage area of the tri-states reported any additional deaths in that 24-hour period.
- The Iowa public health department did not release new county-level hospitalization data on Tuesday. The most recent data, as of Sunday afternoon, showed Dubuque County had 17 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized; Clayton County had six; Jackson County had three; Delaware County and Jones County had two each.
- As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, just three long-term-care facilities in this five-county region remained on the outbreak list with Stonehill Care Center and ManorCare Health Services, both in Dubuque, having been removed from the list. At that time, those remaining were unchanged in their caseload from 24 hours earlier: Guttenberg Care Center with 53 cases; Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque with 46 cases; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque with 20 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 1,771 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 287,319. The state reported seven additional related deaths, so the toll increased to 3,999.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 21 additional cases. Lafayette County reported eight more cases. Iowa County reported seven additional cases. Crawford County reported two more cases.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,403 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total to 491,341. There were 95 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 4,979.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added four additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 6,839 new cases Tuesday, along with 126 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s totals to 991,719 cases and 16,959 deaths.